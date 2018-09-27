Nevada City’s Matteo’s Public closes

Matteo's Public in Nevada City has closed its doors.

The beer and wine pub located at Commercial and North Pine Streets shuttered earlier in the month, according to owner Matt Marguiles. No reason was given for the closure.

In a statement, Marguiles commended his staff and reflected on the loyal patrons who visited his downtown spot over the years.

"The heart and dedication from the majority of our staff is unparalleled," Marguiles wrote. "They took exceptional ownership and pride — uncommon in the restaurant business."

Matteo's Public opened in 2009 and served an extensive selection of beer and wine, in addition to locally sourced and largely organic fare. It maintained a near-constant live music schedule, and served over 2,400 gratitude bowls to those suffering food insecurity.

"A heartfelt thanks to all of you who have graced our little pub during the past nine years and let us be your 'Cheers,'" Marguiles said in the statement, "a place where everybody knows your name."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.