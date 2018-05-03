Nevada City’s Deer Creek School raises funds with annual Casino Night

Deer Creek Elementary will host its annual Casino Night at 6 p.m. Friday at the Foothills Event Center.

The majority of monies raised from the event are used to fund the Healthy Kids program, a unique program created at Deer Creek which helps kids develop tools to have a healthy body and mind through exercise and eating habits. Mental health is also included in the program.

Funds will also be used to provide new and updated materials for the library, and to support art and music programs. The school does not currently have individual art and music classes.

Additionally, some teachers receive contributions for classroom supplies, so that they do not have to pay for them out of pocket.

The gaming night will offer blackjack, Texas hold 'em tables, an open bar, dancing, music and an extensive silent auction.

Erin Hartnett, silent auction chair and vice president of Deer Creek's Parent Teachers Club, said that the event is a "without-the-kids night. We collect donations from all over the community, both for the silent auction and from the event sponsors."

Hartnett said that although the event is intended for adults, the kids do their own part. "Every teacher presents a project that is auctioned at Casino Night silent auction and that item is created by the students," she said.

This year's Casino Night was originally slated to be held in February, but Mother Nature intervened, bringing snow and sleet to the area. Event organizers made the decision to reschedule the event to May 4.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.