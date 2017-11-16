Nevada City’s cannabis dispensary committed to becoming positive presence for city

Nevada City's first medical cannabis dispensary, Elevation 2477', is set to open at 569 Searls Avenue early next year.

"It's exciting to be part of the city's vision to allow responsible medical cannabis businesses to open their doors and fuel the local economy with jobs and tax revenue," said Daniel Batchelor, Elevation's chief executive officer.

According to Elevation's business plan, community benefits are a top priority for the company.

The dispensary will provide each of its employees with two paid days of "volunteer time off" per year to volunteer at local organizations. It will also coordinate directly with many of Nevada City's nonprofits. The company plans to provide its team to work for the South Yuba River Citizens League's annual river cleanup, apply to maintain a portion of a trail through the Bear Yuba Land Trust, and donate to Hospitality House, among other efforts.

The dispensary also proposes hosting events at its Nevada City storefront, including sustainable cultivation practice workshops, educational programs and patient support groups.

"We really do stand by the belief that a dispensary is as much about touching the lives of patients who seek palliative and alternative care through medical cannabis, as it is about establishing a sophisticated outlet for products of the highest quality and reputation," Batchelor said.

Elevation plans to install solar panels on its rooftop in an effort to commit to environmentally friendly practices and help Nevada City achieve its renewable energy goals, Batchelor said.

The dispensary is committed to resolving concerns and complaints from community members, according to Christina Rosmarin, Elevation's manager and community outreach coordinator. Rosmarin will be on-call to address any issues that may arise, she said.

The Elevation team brings cannabis-industry experience to Nevada City, which city council members said was an important factor in choosing the business for the city's first and only dispensary license.

Batchelor opened Cloud 9, a dispensary in San Diego County, and operated the business from 2008 to 2011. Jonathan Hogander, the company's chief financial officer, is on the board of directors for 10 different dispensary businesses in Oregon. Rosmarin attended Oaksterdam University, the country's first cannabis college, where she went through classic and advanced seminar training.

"We look forward to setting an example for what a responsible cannabis business can be in Nevada City," Batchelor said.

The Nevada City Council chose Elevation 2477' Wednesday night from a pool of three applicants who applied for the city's first medical cannabis dispensary license. City code adopted earlier this year allows only one medical dispensary to operate, but council members said they may soon discuss allowing more.

