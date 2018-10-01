Nevada City Workshop: community building through peaceful communication

An "Alternatives to Violence Project Basic Workshop" will be offered to community members from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 21 in the Houser Room at Superintendent of Schools Building 112 Nevada City Highway, Nevada City. The "Alternatives to Violence Project," also known as AVP, is a program working to reduce violence by learning about relationships, communication, and conflict resolution through workshops in prisons, jails and the community. AVP California is volunteer-run nonprofit organized by local councils around the state, in conjunction with AVP USA and AVP International. Those who attend the workshop are encouraged to explore the possibility of becoming a volunteer facilitator. Workshops are designed to be fun and use interactive exercises and games to examine the ways people respond to situations where injustice, prejudice, frustration and anger can lead to aggressive words or behavior.

AVP is a multicultural, volunteer organization found in most states and 50 countries. Facilitators learn along with participants. There are no teachers. Learn more on at Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP) Nevada County Facebook page or at http://www.avpcalifornia.org. For more information, contact Joyce Banzhaf at joycebanzhaf@yahoo.com

Donations of $25 – $200 are encouraged, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Breakfast, snacks and drinks provided.

Source: Joyce Banzhaf