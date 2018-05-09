Nevada City woman gave no reason for fleeing officer, CHP says

A Nevada City woman accused of speeding past school children while fleeing officers remained Wednesday in jail under $25,000 in bond, authorities said.

Kayla Marjena Ballance, 29, faces a felony charge of evading police. Officers arrested her Tuesday after an almost two-mile chase ended on Dry Creek Lane, the California Highway Patrol said in a release.

"She was either unwilling or unable to give us any good reason why she did that," Officer Greg Tassone said.

An officer assigned to speed enforcement at McCourtney Road near Retrac Way spotted Ballance's Mercedes sedan around 4:20 p.m. The southbound vehicle passed the officer at around 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer tried to stop the car, though it accelerated and at times reached between 80 and 90 mph, Tassone said.

Ballance turned onto Woodlake Road, where she passed a group of about 60 students and teachers on a field trip from Clear Creek Elementary School. She then turned onto Dry Creek Lane and stopped once she reached a dead end, Tassone added.

Authorities then arrested Ballance. A man inside the vehicle was released without charge, the officer said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.