Nevada City woman found dead in Mendocino County, reports state
July 29, 2018
Mendocino County authorities are investigating the death of a Nevada City woman after her body was found at the bottom of highway bridge, the Press Democrat reports.
Kathleen Zuelsdorf, 50, was found Wednesday afternoon at the base of the Albion River Bridge. Authorities say Zuelsdorf likely fell from the bridge. The cause of her fall is unknown, the newspaper states.
According to the Press Democrat, members of Zuelsdorf's family told authorities they frequented a nearby inn. Zuelsdorf likely was visiting alone when she died.
The bridge allows no pedestrian crossing, though people regularly are seen walking or biking across, the paper states.
— The Union staff
