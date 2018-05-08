Nevada City woman accused of flashing at gas station

A Nevada City woman who said she works for the Lord is accused of exposing her breasts and butt at a gas station, authorities said.

Alexandra Tara Gardner, 29, has been arrested a handful of times this year on accusations of trespassing and being under the influence. Her most recent arrest came around 6:45 a.m. Monday at a gas station in the 200 block of South Auburn Street, reports and Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

"She was dancing in the street — flashing the reporting person," he added.

Officers arrived and saw Gardner, who appeared under the influence. They spoke with the person who called police and then arrested Gardner, Kimbrough said.

Gardner is charged with two misdemeanors: indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanors from earlier, unrelated incidents: being under the influence of a controlled substance, violating a protective order and two counts of failure to appear in court. Held on $12,500 in bond, Gardner remained Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

"We've had several contacts with her in the past," the sergeant said.

