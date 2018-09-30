Nevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlers

It's a persistent problem, and one that visitors and residents alike say is growing — aggressive panhandlers on the streets of Nevada City.

Fed-up residents are reporting that some of those who beg on the streets for money are going so far as to chase them, physically grab them or reach into their vehicles, Nevada City Police Chief James Leal told the City Council.

One woman told him she will no longer come downtown because she's afraid, he said.

Leal was at last week's council meeting to get direction on crafting an ordinance that would address "aggressive" panhandling.

“What is scary is that people are threatening to take matters into their own hands ... That’s a lose-lose situation.”



— Nevada City Police Chief James Leal Recommended Stories For You

"This is to address specifically criminal behaviors," he said, adding that complaints ultimately land in the lap of the police department. "They look to us and ask, 'Why aren't you doing anything about this?'"

Grass Valley has had a panhandling ordinance for about five years that restricts panhandlers from touching people, persistently soliciting money from them, restricting their movements or making threats. Officers either warn panhandlers or cite them if found in areas prohibited by the city's ordinance, which include medians; public transportation stops; financial institutions and ATMs; gas stations and fuel pumps; and driveways into shopping centers and businesses.

The discussion by Nevada City's council members revolved around behavior rather than prohibited areas.

According to Leal, an ordinance put in place in his former hometown of Newark saw a drastic change in such behaviors. Panhandlers came to learn they could stand quietly with a sign, but they would be cited or fined if they behaved aggressively, he said.

Behavior that would be citable includes swearing, touching, grabbing or pushing while asking for money, Leal said, calling that close to the borderline definition of robbery as the taking of property by force or fear.

Leal cited the case of Bradford Hill, who has been a hot topic on social media for his "very, very aggressive" behavior, and who was arrested last week.

"If you read the comments (online), people are getting very fed up," Leal said, adding, "What is scary is that people are threatening to take matters into their own hands, saying we're going to start fighting back, we're going to do something if the cities don't. I don't want to see that happen. That's a lose-lose situation."

Leal said the proposed ordinance would allow his officers to write citations under the municipal code, which would be misdemeanors that get resolved in court. The District Attorney's office would have the option of ramping up the penalties for multiple citations, he said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.