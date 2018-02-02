Nevada City summer camps and activities fair scheduled

Do you offer summer camp programs or activities for children and youth? If so, parents are looking for you.

The Summer Camp & Activities Fair has been a success for both parents and vendors. The fair is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children.

While the Fair is designed to promote programs for school-aged children, vendors who offer programs to any age group are welcome to register.

This is the seventh year Nevada City Parks & Recreation and the Parents' Resource Guide are partnering for this event. Any vendor who is registered by March 15 will be included in the ad printed in the Parents' Resource Guide Magazine.

The Camp Fair will be held at the Nevada City Veteran's Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Organizers ask summer camp and activity providers to contact us about being a vendor and also welcome sponsors for the event.

All sponsorship funds are used as camperships to send underprivileged children to a camp of their choice. Vendors can receive a discount on their booth for being a sponsor.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information about being a vendor, contact Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129. To find out about promoting your program with the Parents' Resource Guide, call 530-265-8342.

Source: Nevada City Parks and Recreation