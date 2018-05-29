 Nevada City students ‘brave the shave’ for cancer research | TheUnion.com

Submitted by Stephanie Luisetti

The Seven Hills Interact Club recently teamed up with Nevada County Firefighters Local 3800 to raise money for Saint Baldrick's Foundation, a volunteer and donor-powered charity committed to supporting research to find cures for childhood cancers. Five students and two school staff members "braved the shave" during a special assembly. Over $1,900 was raised for the foundation.