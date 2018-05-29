Nevada City students ‘brave the shave’ for cancer research
May 29, 2018
The Seven Hills Interact Club recently teamed up with Nevada County Firefighters Local 3800 to raise money for Saint Baldrick's Foundation, a volunteer and donor-powered charity committed to supporting research to find cures for childhood cancers. Five students and two school staff members "braved the shave" during a special assembly. Over $1,900 was raised for the foundation.
Trending In: Local News
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Nevada County authorities identify man who died in Highway 49 wreck
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
- Nevada County judge rules Jason Mackey-related search warrant is good; drug case back on
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing
Trending Sitewide
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Nevada County authorities identify man who died in Highway 49 wreck
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
- Nevada County judge rules Jason Mackey-related search warrant is good; drug case back on
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing