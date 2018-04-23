Nevada City spring cleaning set for May 2

Nevada City in partnership with the area's only TimeBank, Hour Nevada County, will undertake the fourth annual city-wide spring-cleaning, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2.

City staff, the Nevada City Police and Fire departments, nonprofits, Hour Nevada County, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, local service clubs, neighbors and downtown businesses will be participating.

The first city-wide Spring Cleaning was launched March 2016 with approximately 175 volunteers. Once again this year, residents and business owners will be asked to step up and remove graffiti, repaint gas lamps, fire hydrants and street curbs, as well as weed-eat, remove trash and clear hedges along sidewalks. The city will be providing tools and equipment.

This year the Spring Cleaning will be focused on downtown Nevada City and the 7 Hills District. Store owners who would like to have their storefronts freshened with a coat of paint by volunteers should contact Reinette Senum, at reinettesenum@gmail.com, no later than May 1. Store owners are asked to provide the paint, and the volunteers will do the rest.

Event organizers highly recommended that volunteers wear the appropriate clothing and bring the tools for the type of jobs they would like to undertake, i.e. paint or scrub brushes, pruning shears, rakes, brooms, buckets, paint trays and rollers, etc. Though tools and equipment will be provided, it is first come first serve.

"This has a big impact on our town," said Senum. "It really brings out the best in our community, builds ownership and pride, and gives Nevada City that shine we have become accustomed to."

Local Nevada City business SOAP is providing a special biodegradable orange-coconut cleaner to reduce its impacts of the run-off into Deer Creek. Volunteers can join the Hour Nevada County TimeBank and earn exchangeable hours. For more info go to http://www.hournevadacounty.org

There is no need to sign up in advance. The check-in and staging area for volunteers will be located in the Chinese Parking Lot next to HAALo, 412 Commercial St., beginning at 7:30 a.m. All volunteers are asked to check in at this location to sign release forms and for directions. The city will be providing breakfast snacks as well as coffee and tea donated by the Food Bank of Nevada County.

For more information go to http://www.hournevadacounty.org/upcoming-events.