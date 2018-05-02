Nevada City Spring Cleaning gives community members a chance to roll up their sleeves

Nevada City's Miriam Morris never thought gardening would require her to have a tough skin.

After helping to take care of downtown Nevada City's Calanan Park for the past six years, the notion became reality.

"It has improved, but I never thought you'd have to have some courage to do gardening," Morris said after describing some of the things that she does to help maintain the integrity of the park.

Aside from the usual gardening, raking and irrigation work Morris has, from time to time, had to ask park users to follow the rules. She recalled having to tell someone not to sell drugs from the back of their vehicle parked adjacent to the park.

"I have to remind them to be respectful," Morris said of some of the park's users.

On Tuesday though, Morris wasn't alone.

Close to 50 other volunteers took to the streets of downtown Nevada City to take part in the annual Nevada City Spring Cleaning event.

Volunteers from Allstate Insurance, the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, Nevada City Police Department, Nevada City Rotary Club, and other groups and individuals all helped to paint, clean, sweep, trim and fix portions of downtown Nevada City between Commercial and Spring Streets.

Nevada City Rotary's Kathy Wilcox-Barnes and Robin Milan could be seen hauling bags full of trash up from the Miners Trail.

"This is just a week's worth of trash," Milan said.

Around the corner, Nevada City's City Manager Catrina Olson and Nevada City Police Officer Paul Rohde could be seen applying fresh white paint to a Broad Street business.

"It was great," event coordinator and Nevada City Councilwoman Reinette Senum said. "We got almost all of the gas lamps, washed down the vast majority of sidewalks, weed whacked, hedge trimmed. It was highly productive."

"The number one comment I heard from visitors was, 'What's going on here? Gosh, I want to live here,'" Senum said.

Roughly 15-20 bags of trash and greenery were picked up, and 40 gallons of paint applied.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.