Nevada City sidewalk work geared to get people to ‘walk more and drive less’
June 4, 2018
Dan Reinhart on Saturday works on a rock-wall installation on Nile Street as part of a project that will result in a sidewalk from Sacramento Street to Pioneer Park. According to Reinhart, a bank is cut back to widen the street, leading to the need of a 200-foot long stone-faced retaining wall, which Reinhart is constructing. Reinhart said the project is state-funded by Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement funding designed to get people to walk more and drive less. Simpson and Simpson is the prime contractor, Bobby Jones Concrete is doing the sidewalks, and Reinhart is handling the stonework.
