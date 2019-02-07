Nevada City ponders partial closure of Commercial Street

For more information, go to https://futureofnc.weebly.com/town-square-revival.html

An ambitious plan to revamp Nevada City's Commercial Street into a more pedestrian-friendly option got some pushback from merchants when it was presented to the city council, but will move forward with a traffic study.

The "community gathering space" proposal has been in the works for a while, most recently through a series of workshops hosted by Future of Nevada County with the support of Vice-Mayor Reinette Senum.

In November 2017, a panel discussion was conducted that included representatives from Nevada City's police department and city council as well as a local architect and homeless advocates. Last summer, discussions and surveys honed in on two potential sites: York Street and lower Commercial Street, looking at a partial or complete closure of the street or simply extending sidewalks, adding a stage or beautifying the street. Participants discussed potential amenities such as shade trees, public art, bicycle racks and additional seating, as well as concerns with traffic, accessibility and safety.

Future of Nevada County members presented their plan to the council on Jan. 23 for preliminary review, asking for direction to proceed to the planning commission.

Parking was cited as a major concern, and many of those in attendance asked for a full traffic study to be conducted.

Patrick Dyer, co-owner of Utopian Stone on Broad Street, challenged the notion that Nevada City is not pedestrian-friendly and cited the "wonderful unique parks" that dot the city.

"I would like to see this energy put instead into (creating) more parking," Dyer said, adding that should be the top priority.

Rona Cook of Friar Tuck's also spoke in favor of parking, adding that closing off Commercial Street could attract more unsavory characters.

"Who benefits and who loses?" said Nevada City resident Nancy Weber. "You need to consider all this … I hope you keep a critical eye."

Three Forks co-owner Shana Maziarz was more positive, telling the Future of Nevada County members she is excited about the work they've done to grow the community in a conscious way.

"I don't know how this will all pan out, but I'm excited about the energy," she said, noting that she has never enjoyed hanging out in Calanan Park. "We are missing a place that is publicly accessible … Our space has de facto become a public space because there is a lack."

Council members were supportive of the effort, with some caveats.

"The paramount priority is that anything that happens has to maintain and complement (Nevada City's) historic look, not detract from it," said Council Member Duane Strawser.

"It's a beautiful project, but it needs more study," said Council Member Valerie Moberg, before suggesting a trial run of making the street one way.

Council Member Erin Minett noted Nevada City is both a historic town and a living, growing community.

"That street is a mess … I would love to see the parking gone," Minett said, adding she also wants a test run.

"It's pretty clear that we need to do a traffic study," City Engineer Bryan McAlister said. "I would recommend that be done before going forward."

