Nevada City ponders designated smoking areas downtown

Nevada City is looking to revisit creating designated smoking areas within its historic downtown, an issue that stalled out a few years ago.

A three-month pilot project was OK'd in 2016 that would have tested out a designated area at the Commercial Street parking lot.

That project was never implemented, City Manager Catrina Olson told the City Council last week. But Olson, with help from the Nevada City Police Department, has brought the concept back.

"The city has continued to receive regular complaints about the littering of cigarettes and public smoking," Olson said in a staff report. Olson said many requests have been made to designate an area, or areas, where merchants and their employees, out-of-town visitors and residents can smoke.

Nevada City Police Chief James Leal told the council the majority of people his officers see smoking downtown are locals, employees out on their breaks.

"Having nowhere for someone to go is not realistic," he said, adding that citing smokers is not a good use of his officers' time.

Leal, Lt. Chad Ellis and City Engineer Bryan McAlister looked at previous site maps but found issues with the prior proposed sites that included the potential of smokers loitering too close to homes and businesses or blocking public restrooms. They eventually picked three locations that were not as intrusive, Leal said: the far back corner of Robinson Plaza against a fence above the freeway, and the back corner of the Spring Street and Commercial Street parking lots.

"Most people are willing to go somewhere," he said. "We tried to triangulate it so every sector has somewhere to send people within a reasonable walking distance."

The areas would be marked with signage, and the pilot program would run for six months.

Council member Duane Strawser said the previous plan was not implemented due to push-back from neighbors, adding, "We're always going to have complaints. No matter what (area) we pick we'll have a NIMBY situation."

Both Strawser and Mayor David Parker asked city staff to reach out to all of the affected business owners and residents before moving forward.

