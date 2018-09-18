Nevada City pondering Commercial Street options

A proposal to add more public space to Nevada City — by making streets more pedestrian-friendly or creating "town squares" — continues to morph through input from the public, merchants, city staff and now the city council.

Nonprofit group Future of Nevada County began looking at creating a "pedestrian-priority" space in the historic downtown last November, then hosted a discussion this June that honed in on York Street and lower Commercial Street as two potential sites.

Future of Nevada County organizers then hosted a second workshop in July that aimed to get more input from local merchants, especially those who might be affected by a partial or complete street closure. Other options also are being explored, including turning Commercial Street — approximately between the Three Forks parking lot and Pine Street — into a one-way street.

At the July workshop, City Engineer Bryan McAlister said Nevada City already is planning a temporary closure of Commercial street this fall to replace the sewer and water lines. If there is consensus on what people want the street to look like, the work needed could be done next spring, he said.

Future of Nevada County volunteers continued to distribute surveys through the end of July, and last week discussed the results at a city council meeting.

McAlister's staff report recommended one more community workshop in November or early December, with review by the Planning Commission at its Jan. 17, 2019, meeting.

Recommended Stories For You

Several community members spoke during the public hearing, opposing any move to completely close Commercial Street and calling the lack of parking a major issue.

According to McAlister, the next workshop will be a project proposal, possibly with several options.

Several council members were concerned about the lack of public input, particularly from Nevada City residents and merchants, suggesting the nonprofit group do more public outreach at events like the Farmers Market and Victorian Christmas.

Council member Reinette Senum, who helped Future of Nevada County with the project, said she wanted to move away from considering any type of closure and toward making Commercial Street one-way.

"I think there's a lot of support for that," she said. "It's a bit of a mess, frankly. One way would make it so much easier for all of us."

That way, Senum said, the discussion could be re-framed into how Nevada City could beautify and improve that street by widening the sidewalks and installing more shade and more seating.

Council member Duane Strawser agreed that making Commercial Street one-way is the only change that makes sense, adding that many American cities that closed streets have ended up reopening them.

"We need to do a traffic study," Strawser said. "Let's make it happen, or not. I would hate to see another 10 workshops without getting something nailed down."

After the council meeting, Bryan McAlister said staff is still planning on coordinating another workshop, but Future of Nevada County volunteers will conduct more outreach at public events as well. Last year, he noted, the group had started with the idea of creating more of a plaza, but that idea has received limited support.

"Where they are now is a streetscape improvement project with seating and some elements of a plaza," he said. "A one-way (Commercial Street) would help get wider sidewalks and get these improvements."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.