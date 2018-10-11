Nevada City Police Officers Association endorses Smethers for sheriff

The Nevada City Police Officers Association announced in a release it has unanimously chosen to offer its endorsement to Lt. Bill Smethers for his candidacy for Nevada County Sheriff.

"Over your career you have continuously demonstrated your true devotion to the wellbeing of the citizens of Nevada County," the release stated. "We are truly grateful for the tireless efforts you put forth over the years to better the community we live and work in. Your devotion is appreciated, and we wish the best for you in the upcoming election."

For a complete list of endorsements, go to http://www.smethersforsheriff.com.

Source: Smethers for sheriff