Nevada City police: Milk theft turns into robbery

Accusations that a Nevada City man pushed the owner of the Spring Street Market & Deli while taking a half gallon of milk triggered a robbery charge against him, police said.

Drew Ian Mason, 33, also faces two counts of vandalism and one count each of obstructing an officer, trespassing and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Arrested Saturday, Mason remained Monday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail under $15,000 in bond, reports state.

Mason was at the downtown Nevada City store around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he stole the milk, Lt. Paul Rohde said.

"When confronted by the store owner, he assaulted the store owner," Rohde added.

Pushing his way past, Mason walked outside where the confrontation continued, the lieutenant said.

"That's when Mason threw the milk at the building and picked up a cast-iron plate and threw it through the window of the Spring Street Market," Rohde said.

Mason then ran from the area, punching a window in the 200 block of North Pine Street, cutting himself as he fled, he added.

Responding to the area, officers found Mason on Coyote Street. Mason failed to comply with their commands and officers used pepper spray on him before apprehending him, Rohde said.

