Nevada City police: Man wanted for misdemeanors faces felony after meth found

A Nevada City man wanted on outstanding misdemeanor warrants was found with over 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, leading to a felony charge, authorities said.

Patrick Gary Carter, 32, faces a felony count of possession of a controlled substance for sale. His other charges are misdemeanors: three counts of probation violation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a count of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Nevada County Jail records state.

Nevada City police officers around 1 p.m. Wednesday went searching for Carter on the outstanding warrants. They knew he camped in woods between Constitution Court and the Nevada County Juvenile Hall, off Highway 49, Officer Sean Mason said.

"They contacted Patrick, advised him of the warrants, placed him under arrest," Mason added.

Officers then searched Carter, finding the suspected meth. A search of his camp revealed paraphernalia, the officer said.

Carter remained in jail Thursday under $50,000 in bond, records state.

