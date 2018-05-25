Nevada City Parks & Rec — program registration has begun

Nevada City Parks & Recreation offers swim lessons, day camps, and a Junior Lifeguard Program during the summer months. Camps include Chess Wizards, Kidscience and Lego Camp. The camp directors and instructors provide fun experiences while teaching science, engineering, chess and more.

Registration for our programs is now available online at http://www.nevadacityca.gov. Click on the "Summer Registration" tab on the left.

The Summer Program Guide has class descriptions, fees and dates of programs and more. The guide is available online or at Pioneer Park, next to the bulletin board by the playground.

Members of the community may also reserve the pool for a private rental or to schedule a birthday party. Opening day at the swimming pool is June 2, when the public can swim from noon to 4 p.m.

Season passes are available for families and individuals. The Nevada City Swimming Pool also offers adult water exercise classes and adult lap swim times. These programs do not require pre-registration and take place Monday through Thursday beginning June 11.

For more information, call 530-265-8223.