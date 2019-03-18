Nevada City panel and meeting on becoming ‘firewise’

A town hall meeting on preparing homes for wildfire and becoming firewise is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Nevada City Hall, 317 Broad St. in Nevada City. Facilitated by council member Erin Minett, guests will include

Sam Gitchel of the Champion Mine Firewise Group; Pete Williams, board member of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County; and Randall Frizzell, a consulting arborist.

For more information or suggestions, email Erin Minett at erin4nevadacity@gmail.com.