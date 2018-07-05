Nevada City pair goes missing in Sierra County, contacts authorities Thursday after walking into Downieville

Two Nevada City residents missing in Sierra County are safe after they walked out of the Craycroft Ridge area and into Downieville on their own, authorities said.

Suzanne Webb, 38, and Jim Gates, 68, entered Downieville and contacted the Sierra County Sheriff's Office around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

"They are found," Officer Aaron Stringer said. "No injuries and in good health."

A family member of Webb said she last was seen around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Sierra County Sheriff Tim Standley said his office was contacted about the missing pair around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Around noon that day they found their vehicle in a ditch in Craycroft Ridge, north of Downieville. The California Highway Patrol deployed a helicopter in their search about 1:45 p.m.

The pair contacted the Sheriff's Office about an hour later.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.