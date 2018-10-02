Nevada City moves forward with ordinance regulating telecommunications

Nevada City's city council, worried about retaining control over who installs wireless arrays in town, voted last week to proceed with drafting a telecommunications ordinance.

The issue has been a long-standing one in Nevada City, which won a fight against Verizon's proposal to install a wireless array downtown in 2015. The company filed an appeal, then formally withdrew its application this July.

At the same time, however, Verizon told Nevada City in a letter it wants to install "small cell facilities" on existing power or telephone poles downtown.

Council member Reinette Senum subsequently asked the council to consider a six-month moratorium while staff crafted an ordinance to regulate the installation of telecommunications infrastructure. The proposed ordinance would include limitations on co-location of small cell facilities on PG&E poles and other utility-company owned structures and set "reasonable" limits on output to protect public health, safety and welfare.

Senum said she had been in contact with the Center for Municipal Solutions, an organization that assists local municipalities in their dealings with telecommunications service providers and applicants. According to Senum, the cost of preparing the ordinance could be charged to the telecommunication companies.

In September, Senum, City Manager Catrina Olson and Scott Porter, an attorney associated with the city's contracted law firm who specializes in advising cities on wireless telecommunication matters, met with Center for Municipal Solutions representative Rusty Monroe.

According to Olson's staff report to the City Council, the discussion included the services that the Center for Municipal Solutions could provide the city in moving forward in drafting a telecommunications ordinance.

The ordinance would set standards for telecommunication facilities and installation of antennas, to protect and promote aesthetics and public health and safety and welfare, while not unreasonably restricting the development of needed telecommunications outlets, Olson said. It will not include anything that would be in conflict with the Federal Communications Commission or the California Public Utilities Commission regulations, to avoid any potential lawsuits, she added.

Monroe provided a general agreement for services, providing 10 free hours of services and requiring Nevada City to use the Center for Municipal Solutions for future telecom application processing for the next three years. The cost of application review would be $300 per hour, to be paid by the applicants.

Council member Duane Strawser took issue with the three-year time frame, saying he did not want to lock future city councils into such an agreement. He also expressed concern with the cost of application review.

"I am getting promises that permit fees will cover the costs," Strawser said. "I don't want to pay this out of our pocket. … That needs to be in the contract."

The council agreed to have Porter draft an ordinance, to be reviewed by the Center for Municipal Solutions, and to contract with the center to review any applications that come in.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.