Nevada City moves ahead with panhandling ordinance

Responding to continuing complaints of aggressive panhandlers, Nevada City's city council on Wednesday gave the OK to an ordinance that would ban such behavior.

The ordinance was initially broached in September by Police Chief James Leal, who said his department has received reports of panhandlers going so far as to chase people, physically grab them or reach into their vehicles.

Nevada City's proposed ordinance does not attempt to ban all panhandling, but defines a reasonable time, place and manner and regulates behavior that is beyond the bounds of constitutionally protected freedom of speech and expression.

According to the ordinance, unlawful panhandling includes causing the victim to fear bodily harm, approaching a vehicle by walking into the road, knocking on a window or reaching into a vehicle, touching a person without consent, blocking a person from leaving, using violent or threatening gestures, or using profane, offensive or abusive language.

The offense would be a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $500, or by imprisonment in the county jail for not more than six months. Leal told council members offenders likely would be fined or be sentenced to community service.

"Merchants have been asking for this forever," Council Member Duane Strawser said. "We need to do something. Let's move forward and tweak it as needed."

In response to concerns expressed during public comment, Leal acknowledged there will always be gray areas of behavior that are open to interpretation, and said city staff worked hard to craft an ordinance that would sustain legal challenges. He added that he has worked in cities with similar ordinances, which had a high level of compliance with sufficient education.

The council approved a first reading of the ordinance, which will return in January for a final reading.

