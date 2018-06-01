Nevada City meeting: Meeting: ‘Becoming a Trauma-Informed Community’

The featured topic of the June 6 Community Support Network Partner meeting will be "Becoming a Trauma-Informed Community."

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's website: "A program, organization, or system that is trauma-informed: Realizes the widespread impact of trauma and understands potential paths for recovery; Recognizes the signs and symptoms of trauma in clients, families, staff, and others involved with the system; Responds by fully integrating knowledge about trauma into policies, procedures, and practices; and Seeks to actively resist re-traumatization."

The meeting will feature three speakers, including Cindy Wilson, director of Public Health nursing, Nevada County Public Health Department; Schuyler Bright, founder and director of Holistic Trauma Recovery Institute; and Judy Knapp, director of PreventionWORKS and co-founder of the El Dorado ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Collaborative.

The meeting is scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on June 6 in the Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Community Support Network meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, call 530-913-0270, email csnncorg@gmail.com or visit http://csnnc.org/news/.

The Community Support Network of Nevada County is an inclusive, voluntary association of agencies and individuals from the Nevada County community who share a common mission: that all families in Nevada County have ready access to a well-integrated and coordinated support network that is easily available and well funded. To learn more about the Community Support Network visit http://www.csnnc.org.