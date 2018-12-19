Nevada City man uses metal pliers in assault, Grass Valley police say

A Nevada City man accused of hitting his victim with metal pliers, which led to stitches, remained Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail under bond, Grass Valley police said.

Aaron Michael Parsons, 25, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Arrested Tuesday, he remained jailed Wednesday afternoon on $25,000 in bond, reports state.

Grass Valley officers arrested Parsons around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Main Street, Lt. Joe Matteoni said in an email.

Officers responded to a fight in the area. After arriving they determined a drunk Parsons had tried to drive a vehicle. Friends tried to stop him, leading Parsons to grow violent. He began fighting with people and struck one of them with metal pliers, Matteoni said.

"It was believed that Aaron also broke two windows from the victim's vehicle," the lieutenant said.

According to Matteoni, the victim went to the hospital and received several stitches for a cut to his finger. Parsons was booked in to jail.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.