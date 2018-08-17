Nevada City man found sleeping outside, arrested twice in 2 days

A Nevada City man arrested twice in two days after police found him sleeping outside is free on bond, authorities state.

Officers arrested Bradford Dean Hill, 43, Wednesday and Thursday at two different spots, finding him asleep both times surrounded by bottles of alcohol, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Jason Perry said.

Police around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday responded to a gas station in the 100 block of South Auburn Street. They found Hill sleeping on a walkway in front of the business, Perry said.

"He was obviously heavily intoxicated," he added.

Officers woke Hill and charged him with disorderly conduct and two city code violations, the sergeant said.

Police next encountered Hill a short distance away, at the Tinloy Street bus stop, around 2 p.m. Thursday. Hill was unconscious behind a bench near several bottles of alcohol, Perry said.

Officers woke Hill, who resisted them and tried to pull away. They then handcuffed Hill and charged him with obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and failing to comply with a court order, Perry said.

According to Perry, Hill had been released on his own recognizance. A condition of that release was he abstain from alcohol.

"He tends to have a pattern of doing this two-days-in-a-row thing," Perry said. "It's a long history of the same type of behavior."

Hill has since made bond on his second arrest, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.