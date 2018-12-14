Nevada City man faces felonies for honey oil lab
December 14, 2018
A Nevada City man accused of operating a honey oil lab on Alta Street remained in the Nevada County Jail under bond, authorities said.
Monte Murel Mitchell, 53, faces two felonies: manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Arrested Wednesday, he remained jailed Friday afternoon under $35,000 in bond, jail reports state.
Deputies arrested Mitchell after probation officers conducted a search at a home in the 10000 block of Alta Street, sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said.
"They located what they thought to be a small scale butane honey oil lab," Bringolf added.
Officers responded to the home, determined a lab was present and seized it. They found 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and packaging material during a search, the lieutenant said.
Authorities then arrested Mitchell, Bringolf said.
Recommended Stories For You
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Trending In: Local News
- Fight on South Auburn Street leads to passerby getting punched
- Nevada County correctional officer named in suit also faces criminal charges
- Nevada City cannabis dispensary gets approval for adult-use sales
- Nevada County customers lose home insurance; some see double, triple increases
- New Nevada County firearm rules go into effect Jan. 10
Trending Sitewide
- Fight on South Auburn Street leads to passerby getting punched
- Nevada County correctional officer named in suit also faces criminal charges
- Nevada City cannabis dispensary gets approval for adult-use sales
- Nevada County customers lose home insurance; some see double, triple increases
- New Nevada County firearm rules go into effect Jan. 10
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.