Nevada City man faces felonies for honey oil lab

A Nevada City man accused of operating a honey oil lab on Alta Street remained in the Nevada County Jail under bond, authorities said.

Monte Murel Mitchell, 53, faces two felonies: manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Arrested Wednesday, he remained jailed Friday afternoon under $35,000 in bond, jail reports state.

Deputies arrested Mitchell after probation officers conducted a search at a home in the 10000 block of Alta Street, sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

"They located what they thought to be a small scale butane honey oil lab," Bringolf added.

Officers responded to the home, determined a lab was present and seized it. They found 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and packaging material during a search, the lieutenant said.

Authorities then arrested Mitchell, Bringolf said.

