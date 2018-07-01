Nevada City man dies in solo motorcycle crash

A man reported missing on Friday was found dead early Saturday morning, the victim of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash, according to a release.

Nevada City's Gary Wallace, 69, was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle on Lake Very Purdon Road, south of Rock Creek Lane.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol received a call of a solo motorcycle collision. When units arrived at the scene at 1:14 a.m., they discovered the rider identified as Wallace had been reported missing the previous day, the release stated.

It is unknown what time the collision occurred. Officers determined as Wallace approached a curve in the road, he allowed the Suzuki to travel off the road and down a steep embankment. Mr. Wallace sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Wallace and the motorcycle were obscured from sight by dense vegetation in the area and was not discovered until early Saturday morning.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this collision, the release stated. This collision is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Source: California Highway Patrol