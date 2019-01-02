Nevada City man dies in Highway 20 wreck

A Nevada City man died early New Year's Day after he was partially ejected from his Jeep as it ran off Highway 20 and overturned, authorities said.

Mitchell Glass, 20, died around 5 a.m. of blunt force injuries. His death is considered accidental, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

Glass was driving west on Highway 20, near Celio Road, at 50 mph when the wreck occurred, said Officer James Cornwall with the California Highway Patrol.

"He straightened out of the curve," Cornwall said. "He went off the roadway edge. Hit a culvert, which caused the Jeep to overturn."

Glass, who wasn't wearing his seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the officer said.

His passenger — 25-year-old Wren Smallwood, of Penn Valley — was wearing a seat belt. She had minor injuries, Cornwall said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy