Nevada City man critically injured in Purdon Road wreck, authorities say

A Nevada City man whose Ford F250 fell 30 feet down an embankment was in critical condition Tuesday at a Roseville hospital, the California Highway Patrol said.

Clark Staves, 59, was ejected from his vehicle around 3:35 p.m. Monday in a single-vehicle wreck on Purdon Road, north of Ranch Road. The truck had overturned several times and Staves, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was found with major injuries, Officer Mike Steele said in a release.

An air ambulance took Staves to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he remained Tuesday morning, Steele added.

Alcohol and drugs aren't suspected in the crash, the release states.

Authorities closed Purdon Road for about an hour to retrieve the vehicle, Steele said.