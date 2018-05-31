Nevada City hosts town square workshop this Saturday

Nevada City and the Future of Nevada County are hosting a public workshop from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, 317 Broad St., to discuss and envision a downtown community gathering place.

City officials have identified two potential streets that satisfy needs for emergency vehicles and vehicular traffic: York Street and lower Commercial Street.

The public workshop will give community members the opportunity to provide feedback for an upcoming beautification project in downtown Nevada City.

Each individual will have the opportunity to share their opinion in small groups so that, as a whole, community members, business and building owners alike can share concepts, concerns, and ideas for the city's consideration.

A variety of features for a public space are available for the community to discuss and select such as wider sidewalks, shade trees, kid-friendly space, local art, bicycle racks, and additional seating. This information will be gathered from the workshop and a second workshop will follow in a month to share public feedback.

For those who can not make the workshop or would simply like to share their ideas, an online survey is available for residents (https://form.jotform.com/FoNC/resident-survey) and Nevada City merchants (https://form.jotform.com/FoNC/merchant-survey). The community is highly encouraged to give their feedback.

Recommended Stories For You

"Future of Nevada County members consist of young professionals, activists, educators, business owners, environmentalists, artists, and social justice advocates, along with their mentors," said member and Nevada City business owner Rachel Luck. "We discuss, explore, and act on issues about which we feel strongly: environmental sustainability, access to local government, diversity and inclusion, indigenous rights, affordable housing, economic development and jobs, and the cost of living. We are oriented towards and interested in addressing the root causes of these issues."

Source: Nevada City Councilmember Reinette Senum