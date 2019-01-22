Nevada City hosts GoatFundMe grazing demo Friday

Nevada City’s prescriptive grazing demonstration is from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, in Pioneer Park by the tennis courts, 421 Nimrod St.

In early December, Nevada City Vice Mayor Reinette Senum launched a "GoatFundMe" campaign intended to pay for a grazing program that would reduce the city's fire risk.

Goat grazing, of course, is nothing new to this region.

But the combination of clever marketing and the heightened national interest in the ways in which California is grappling with its deadly wildfires created the perfect conditions for Senum's GoatFundMe to go viral. Numerous publications, including Wired, the Los Angeles Times and Britain's The Guardian gave in to temptation with a slew of "gee whiz" articles with punny headlines along the lines of "Not a baaad idea."

And the publicity has been a boon for Nevada City. As of Tuesday, the GoatFundMe crowd-sourcing campaign, with a goal of $30,000, had topped $20,000. More than 450 donations have poured in from all over, including $1,000 from The DiCaprio Foundation and $3,000 coming in the day The Guardian story was published.

Everyone, it seems, loves a goat story.

"I've pondered this," Senum said of the media frenzy, musing the appeal lies in the fact that Nevada City is "a tiny little town" using whatever resources it can.

"I just keep trying to make sure it goes up a little every day," Senum said. "I tell people, 'The more we raise, the more they graze.'"

Locals will have a chance to get up close and personal with the four-legged media darlings on Friday. Nevada City is hosting a prescriptive grazing demonstration starting at noon in Pioneer Park.

"Rob Thompson of Legacy Ranch will be bringing his goats out," Senum said. "This is very much a public demonstration, inspiring the community into action."

The intention is to have outreach materials for the public such as tips, tools, best practices, and contact information for qualified, vetted ranchers.

"While the city does everything in our power to reduce the fire risk, we think it equally important that we teach our local residents how to do the same," said City Manager Catrina Olson in a press release. "It's our goal to make it as easy as possible for them to do so."

The demonstration will also help allay fears that goat grazing involves rampaging goats decimating nearby gardens.

"I know there is some concern from residents," Senum said at a city council meeting on Jan. 9. "These are well-vetted ranchers, very professional."

Ranchers typically have a herdsman and herding dogs on-site as well as electric fencing for the goats, she explained, adding, "They are highly trained goats — they're not just the average goat."

Deer Creek is one of several city properties identified as high priority for this winter: Behind Pioneer Park; Deer Creek environs including the water treatment plant; Woods Ravine between Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road; Sugarloaf Mountain; and the old airport.

The GoatFundMe is intended to be an immediate beginning to more long-term solutions, Senum has said. The immediate challenge for the city is that most goat herds are already rented out next spring, summer and fall, making them only available this winter, she explained.

Nevada City will work on securing grant funding, Senum said, adding, "This generally takes many weeks or months and we simply don't have that kind of time."

Goat grazing can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 per acre depending on the difficulty of the terrain and how much there is to graze. Approximately 200 goats can knock down an acre per day, and Nevada City owns more than 450 acres of greenbelt.

Once properties have been cleared, the city intends on following up with hand crews. Nevada City will be calling upon community volunteers for the easy-to-reach properties and hopes to partner with the county to use the jail release program and/or the Washington Ridge fire crews.

Nevada City has put out a Request for Proposals and has been reviewing the bids for grazing the other pieces of property, Senum said Tuesday, adding she hopes to start that work within two weeks.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.