Nevada City homeowner holds burglary suspect until police arrive

A burglary suspect remained jailed Wednesday after a Nevada City homeowner chased him down, holding him at gunpoint until police arrived and arrested him, authorities said.

Kenneth Raymond Ullom, 33, of Grass Valley, faces charges of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and intercepting police radio communication. Arrested New Year's Day, Ullom remained Wednesday in jail under $50,000 in bond, reports state.

Nevada City police arrested Ullom after responding around 10:30 p.m. New Year's Eve to a Park Avenue home.

Officers earlier that day had written a burglary report about the home, which is vacant and undergoing remodeling. Someone had stolen tools from the site, and the homeowner decided to stay at the house that night, Lt. Paul Rohde said.

"As he did so, somebody entered the residence and he confronted them," Rohde said.

One person escaped. The homeowner caught the other, identified as Ullom, the lieutenant said.

"He chased him down," Rohde added. "There was a foot pursuit. He detained him with a handgun."

Officers arrived and arrested Ullom, finding a cell phone on him with a police scanner app that was actively scanning for law enforcement activity, Rohde said.

