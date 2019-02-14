Nevada City gives wireless ordinance final OK

Nevada City's city council has approved an ordinance that will regulate wireless telecommunication facilities in town after a multi-year battle with Verizon.

The ordinance proposal has been in the works since last fall, with city staff working with city-contracted attorney Scott Porter and Rusty Monroe of Center for Municipal Solutions, a nonprofit organization that assists local municipalities in their dealings with telecommunications service providers and applicants.

It was prompted by a move from Verizon to potentially install "small cell facilities" on existing power or telephone poles downtown, after it lost a bid to install a wireless array downtown in 2015. That prompted Vice Mayor Reinette Senum to propose the telecommunications ordinance to limit putting small cell facilities on PG&E poles and other utility-company owned structures, and set "reasonable" limits on output to protect public health, safety and welfare.

The ordinance establishes a three-tiered system for the approval of wireless telecommunications facilities. A major wireless telecommunication facility permit is discretionary and is issued by the Planning Commission. If a new facility is in a residential zone, the Seven Hills Business District, or in the Historic Combining District, the major permit is required.

A minor permit is a discretionary permit, which is solely limited to architectural review. If a new facility is in the Scenic Combining District, no less than a minor permit is required.

A ministerial permit would be issued by staff on a ministerial basis, provided all code requirements are met. The most important requirement is that the proposed facility complies with wireless design guidelines, to be approved by the city council. To date, the council has not yet approved any wireless design guidelines and until it does, no ministerial permits can be issued.

Recommended Stories For You

After some modifications by the attorneys, city staff told the council the ordinance effectively protects the city to the extent permitted by federal regulations and establishes a workable framework that can be amended if needed.

During Wednesday's meeting, the council opted not to host a workshop proposed to clarify some of the confusion surrounding the ordinance language.

The council also passed a schedule for fees to cover staff costs for reviewing and processing wireless telecommunication facility permits, and established a fee deposit for any permits that require extraordinary hours or that require use of a consultant. The fees are $500 for a ministerial or minor permit, and $2,000 for a major permit. The required deposits start at $250 and go up to $9,450.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.