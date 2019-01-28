Nevada City fundraiser collects donations for Camp Fire victims

Go online at the Paradise Adopt-a Family Nevada County and Auburn Facebook page, message Lori Lachman via Facebook or text her at 530-575-5524.

If you want to help

In the immediate wake of a disaster, donations of money and goods such as clothing and food often come flooding in for the victims.

But weeks or even months later, public attention has died down and those donations tend to slow to a trickle. That's often when survivors need that extra help.

This is definitely the case for the thousands of Camp Fire victims who have been displaced from their homes and their jobs and their schools, many permanently.

"There's still such a need," said Nevada County resident Lori Lachman. "People are still falling through the cracks and not getting (the help they need)."

That's why Lachman, part of a loosely affiliated group of locals working to get donations to fire victims, put together a donation drive at 'ol Republic on Sunday.

"There are still thousands of Camp Fire survivors that are in need of so many things," she wrote on a Facebook group she created, Paradise Adopt-a Family Nevada County and Auburn. "Many still in tents, cars, RVs or maybe lucky enough to get a place to live or FEMA trailer but still lacking a car, job and essential items. People are having to drive far and wide to get the things and help they need."

According to Lachman, the group had been running out of funds, so they decided to put the word out with the help of other community members including Heidi Starr and Sheila Cameron.

"I've been helping Lori share information and connect resources where I can," Cameron said. "I have a little bit of reach online. I've been able to digest the information and put it out there for the community,"

The group also put together a bake sale of goodies including an entire carrot cake, thanks to donations from Flour Garden and Summer Thyme's.

"We raised about $700 in gift cards," Lachman said. "We got a huge truck-load full of items," she said, adding she is still taking donations on an ongoing basis, particularly of small heaters, warm jackets and blankets as well as gas and grocery cards.

"I wanted to be strategic about what we asked for," Cameron said, noting that one lesson learned after the Camp Fire was not to overwhelm potential donors with requests or recipients with items they either had no need for, or no way to store.

Sunday's donation drive was special because Camp Fire victims were able to connect directly and ask for help with specific needs, Cameron added,

"It felt like neighbor helping neighbor," she said. "I'm proud of our community. It is going to take a while to make sure that everybody's OK."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.