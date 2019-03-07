Nevada City Elks Lodge holds Antique Western Memorabilia Show

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early Bird entry on Friday only, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $25

The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 is presenting its sixth annual Antique Western Memorabilia Show March 8 and 9. Attendees will find collectible antique firearms, western art, mining, Native American, railroad, bottles, gambling, and more items of the cowboy genre.

This year's show will feature a 5 x 26-foot photo diorama of San Francisco taken in the 1870s.

All net proceeds from the event will benefit the Elks Lodge Scholarship Program.

The show will be held at the Elks Lodge, 518 Route 49 in Nevada City. General admission is $5 per person. More information at 530-272-5371 or online at http://www.nevadacityelks.com.