Nevada City cyclist Frank Pedrick killed in Bosnian bike accident

According to those who knew him, Frank Pedrick was a heck of a guy. An avid cyclist with a love for photography, Pedrick was killed last week while cycling in Bosnia.

In a statement released by Pedrick's cycling group, the Sierra Express Bicycle Club said the incident took place while Pedrick was cycling through the eastern European country with his wife, Trudy, and another couple. He was riding ahead of the rest of the group when they came across Pedrick unconscious on the side of the road.

Pedrick was 68 years old.

The release states that there was no evidence of a collision, but some indication of a possible head injury. Attempts to revive Pedrick with CPR proved unsuccessful.

The Sierra Express Bicycle Club said the cause of death won't be known unless or until an autopsy is performed. Pedrick will be cremated in Bosnia.

Pedrick met his wife Trudy in 2011 while on a cycling trip through Utah. They quickly hit it off and were married in 2014. Throughout their marriage the two shared a love of adventure and, specifically, cycling. They completed many long distance rides including a 63-day, 2,600 mile trek from Canada to Mexico.

Recommended Stories For You

COMMUNITY MOURNS

Duane Strawser, Nevada City mayor and owner of Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop was one of many who counted Pedrick as a friend.

"(Pedrick) was one of those guys who you wish you had a hundred more of," Strawser said. "Just one of the best human beings. He was very involved. It's frustrating; we can't control what happened."

Richard Drace spoke highly of his friend of more than 20 years.

"He was an incredible rider," Drace said. "He once got the idea to do five double century rides in one summer. That's two hundred miles per day."

"He was a gentle, approachable person. Very upbeat, and was very careful with me when I became widowed. I definitely feel now it's my turn to help (Trudy) as much as I can."

Drace also said that Pedrick was deeply involved in the Nevada City cycling community. He was the president of the Sierra Express Bike Club, president of a local Rotary club, and helped put together the Gold Country challenge, an organized bike ride through the gold mining country of western Nevada County.

Cynthia Swarthout said her friend Pedrick is already greatly missed.

"He took three women to the woman's march last year; that's what kind of a guy he was," Swarthout said. "He was always smiling, kind to everybody, always trying to help people."

"He and Trudy were the most perfect couple. He was just an amazing guy."

Richard Drace added that there is still an air of mystery surrounding the circumstances of Pedrick's death, largely because it occurred in a foreign country. Friends said the American embassy in Bosnia has been of help to the family while they sort through the details.

"I tend to hunker down and power through," Pedrick told The Union in 2015. "Trudy has helped me to slow down and enjoy life along the way. I'm so lucky to have a partner I can share adventures with."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.