Nevada City Chinese New Year event celebration cancelled for 2019

New Year's has come and gone, but many have been anticipating the annual celebration of New Year's in the East — Chinese New Year.

However, Nevada County residents will not be able to honor the Eastern tradition as has frequently been done in Nevada City over the years.

Due to concerns with weather, the eighth annual Chinese New Year Celebration, which has attracted about 700 to 1,000 participants for the past few years, will be canceled.

In an email circulating Nevada County community members, Jeannie Wood, the executive director of the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra, and leader of the festival, wrote that the group will not be able to safely host Chinese New Year.

"After much soul-searching and thought, we have decided to cancel the Chinese New Year Festival and Parade this Sunday, Feb. 10, due to 90 percent snow in the forecast."

Although Wood and others have already spent money and done much to prepare for the festival, a rescheduling was not possible due to the many logistical tasks that need to be accomplished.

Recommended Stories For You

"You've got to find a place," Wood said. "You have to get approval. There are too many pieces to juggle in too short a timeframe."

Contact reporter Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or by email at scorey@theunion.com.