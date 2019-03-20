Nevada City Charter students reach national archery competition

When shooting arrows, it helps to let things go.

That's what Brad Voss, archery coach for Nevada City Charter School, tells his archers. His advice seems to be working, as four of his five middle school archers qualified to compete in the National Archery in Schools Program's Western National competition April 26-27 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The program began in 2002 in an effort to get fourth through 12th graders around the United States to improve their educational performance through discipline, self-control and patience.

In archery competitions, everyone uses the same arrows and bows. The only difference is the draw weight, which is determined by the amount of resistance given when pulling back on a bow, said Voss.

Recently, Nevada City Charter students competed in a tournament with Bear River High School, where the two schools didn't compete against one another. Rather, individual scores from the competition were tallied and sent to nationals to determine who qualified for the Western National tournament.

To qualify for nationals, students' scores needed to rank within the top 10 for their division that was either middle school boys, middle school girls, high school boys or high school girls. In total, there were 31 middle school boys, 21 middle school girls, 33 high school boys, and 31 high school girls that competed in the state competition, said Voss.

This is the first year Nevada City Charter students will be competing in a national competition, said the coach, who has been teaching an archery elective at the school for the past two years.

"All of my archers going to nationals are Academic Archers," said the coach. Voss determines if a student is an Academic Archer if the students turn in their assignments on time, demonstrate quality work and if they are respectful in school and at home.

Voss hopes that archery doesn't just physically challenge students, but also pushes them mentally.

"Archery requires a lot of focus," he said, noting the importance of being present in the moment.

The team is trying to establish a fundraiser to help Nevada City Charter students travel to Utah to compete at Western Nationals.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.