Nevada City Charter School voted to close after school year

Nevada City Charter School voted to close at end of year

In a unanimous decision by the Nevada City School District Board of Trustees, Nevada City Charter School will close after board members Tuesday approved a recommendation by the district superintendent to not renew its charter.

Several parents of students attended a district meeting Tuesday to express their opposition to the closure, after learning of the recommendation last week.

Superintendent and Principal Trisha Dellis made sure to inform the crowd that "none of (the students) have done anything wrong," and that they were not to be blamed for the meeting taking place Tuesday night. Many of those students, as well as their parents, sported Nevada City Charter School T-shirts, with the signature owl on the front. Others held signs saying "We Love Nevada City Charter."

The school, which has operated for 24 years, will close at the end of the current school year.

