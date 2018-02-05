Nevada City Chamber honors Dave Iorns

Before longtime Nevada City booster Dave Iorns died late last month, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented to Iorns by good friend Homer Nottingham, said chamber Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey. Nottingham honored Iorns again this Saturday at the chamber's annual awards dinner at the Miners Foundry, she said.

That award will now be called the Dave Iorns Lifetime Achievement Award and will be a perpetual award, said Whittlesey, adding, "He was such an advocate for Nevada City."

Pascale Fusshoeller, the editor and co-founder of YubaNet, received the 2017 Elza Kilroy Award for outstanding community service. The Kilroy award, established in 1969, is presented annually to a citizen whose efforts help make Nevada City a better community.

The other 2017 recipients, nominated and selected by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were:

n Nevada City Advocate publisher Stacy Drake was named 2017 Business Person of the Year by the Rotary Club of Nevada City and the chamber.

n Barbara Tanner, Nevada City event coordinator, was honored with the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts Award.

n Sierra Stages was the recipient of the 2017 Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Performing Arts Award.

n Landscape architect Rebecca Coffman was recognized with the Annual Stan Halls Architectural Award.

n The Music In the Mountains Young Composers Program was the recipient of the Chamber's 2017 Live Music Award.

n Dan Reinhart Masonry was chosen as the recipient of the W. Lon Cooper New Construction Award.

