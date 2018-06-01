Nevada City Bicycle Classic Brewfest set for June 23

Mark your calendar for the first annual Nevada City Classic Brewfest from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday June 23. The Brewfest will take place in the Three Forks Bakery & Brewery parking lot at 211 Commercial St., Nevada City.

Come taste the finest craft beers from our regional breweries including Three Forks Bakery & Brewery, Ol' Republic Brewery, Grass Valley Brewing Company, Auburn Alehouse, Crooked Lane Brewing, Fifty-Fifty Brewing and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

Along with unlimited tastings of beer, there will be music and food from Top Dog and Kaliko's Hawaiian Kitchen. Tickets are $30 per person in advance, 21 and older only, or $35 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce office, 132 Main St.; call 530-265-2692 for more information.

The Brewfest is part of the 58th annual Bike Race weekend of events sponsored by the chamber.

Other activities include the Nevada City Mile, a running race on Sunday that takes place on the same route as the bike race.

Of note, the race date has changed from the traditional Father's Day weekend to the following weekend — June 23-24 — and the course will revert to the original bike race course designed by bike race founder Charlie Allert in 1961.