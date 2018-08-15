Nevada City bar window broken, 1 in custody

A Grass Valley man accused of throwing a rock through the window of a downtown Nevada City bar, shattering it, remained in jail Wednesday under $11,500 bond, authorities said.

Christopher Michael Houchin, 31, faces a felony vandalism charge and a misdemeanor trespassing accusation, reports state.

Bar staff asked Houchin to leave the 300-block Broad Street bar when he made a disturbance Tuesday night. Some time later Houchin was spotted in the rear of the building, Nevada City Police Lt. Paul Rohde said.

"He found his way back inside the bar after he was told to leave," he added.

Houchin again left the bar, only to throw a large rock through a large, front window around 9:30 p.m. A bar employee and a patron chased Houchin and caught him, Rohde said. Officers arrested him at the Broad Street overpass, reports state.

Police on Wednesday had no estimate for the cost of replacing the window.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.