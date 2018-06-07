Nevada City attorney training for temporary judges (pro tem) appointments

The Nevada County Superior Court is offering a training to California attorneys who wish to be appointed as a temporary judge in California's superior courts. Attendance is mandatory pursuant to CRC 2.812(c)(1) and is one component to appointment as a temporary judge. This course is not available via video or webinar however additional required courses are available through the Judicial Council website at http://www2.courtinfo.ca.gov/protem.

The training, "Bench Demeanor and Conduct," will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 27 at the Nevada County Superior Court, located at 201 Church St., Nevada City. It will be presented by Judge B. Scott Thomsen and Judge Thomas Anderson. Attorneys in good standing with the California State Bar are encouraged to attend. To register, call Hilary Berardi at 530-265-1380 or email Hilary.Berardi@nccourt.net. Space is limited. For those who wish to take the course through the Sacramento Superior Court on June 15, visit https://www.saccourt.ca.gov/general/temporary-judge.aspx for details.

Source: Nevada County Superior Court