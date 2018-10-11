Nevada City approves warming shelter contract with Sierra Roots

What: Training for all volunteers who want to help at the Cold Weather Shelter in Nevada City this winter

It's taken months of negotiating and a true village-worth of collaboration.

With only three weeks to go before a proposed starting date, however, Nevada City has approved a contract with nonprofit group Sierra Roots to run a warming shelter this winter.

There has been a memorandum of understanding between Nevada City and Sierra Roots to use the downstairs of the Veteran's Memorial Building or Seaman's Lodge as a warming shelter for the homeless under certain weather conditions.

Those criteria are: temperatures below 30 degrees; temperatures below 34 degrees with an inch of rain in a 24-hour period; temperature below 34 degrees with snow on the ground; or three or more consecutive days of rain.

Last winter, several issues cropped up when both city facilities were almost totally booked during January and February. Sierra Roots had problems opening a shelter on several occasions in February and March. This year, Nevada City had debated how to handle the renewal of its agreement with Sierra Roots, with city officials saying the county and Grass Valley needed to pitch in. Neighbors of the Veteran's Memorial Building — as well as the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars — had been vocal with complaints of loitering, urinating, defecating and visible drug use.

The Process

In mid-September, city staff added some new requirements into the proposed agreement to mandate at least one male and one female volunteer for every 12 guests, as well as a security position. Other proposed changes dealt with hours of operation and a zero-tolerance policy for disruptive behavior and drug use. Sierra Roots President Janice O'Brien told the council she intends to cap the shelter's guests at 36 this year.

Continued concerns pushed any decision another month, however, as city staff continued to meet with the county, Sierra Roots representatives and with Will Buck of VFW Post 2655.

The memorandum of understanding includes edits made after discussions about security personnel, bag searches and hours that attendees could be in the facility, Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis told the council Wednesday. Zydonis stressed that priority preference for a warming shelter location will be at Seaman's Lodge.

The Rules

Sierra Roots now will provide a paid security guard outside the facility from two hours prior to opening (generally 4 p.m.) and to one hour after closing (generally 8 a.m.); Ideally, this paid position could serve as a community liaison who has established a direct connection with the Nevada City Police Department.

Sierra Roots volunteers must complete bag checks for all guests. If a guest does not want their bag to be searched, they can choose to check in their bag for the evening and will not have access to their bag until they leave.

In addition, a sign will be posted at the entrance that "No drugs, alcohol or weapons are allowed inside the facility."

Buck noted the proposed memorandum of understanding was presented to the Post members on Oct. 5 and they voted to support it. He asked that Sierra Roots volunteers provide information on any guests who are veterans so that Post members could reach out to them to offer support services.

The Training

O'Brien, and others, noted that Sierra Roots is conducting its first volunteer training this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seaman's Lodge in Pioneer Park.

Nancy Baglietto, the executive director for Hospitality House, told the council the shelter in Grass Valley is at capacity every night.

"We're turning people away already, in October," she said.

Mayor David Parker noted the group effort it took to hammer out the memorandum of understanding, adding it just underscored the complexity of the issue and "how hard people have worked to make this happen."

The agreement was approved by the council on a unanimous vote.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.