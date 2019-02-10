Ndirangu Kamau, accused in death of Jasmine Turpen, faces more charges

The man linked by authorities to the death of Nevada County native Jasmine Turpen now faces a felony charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Sacramento County court records state.

The new charge, added this month, means Ndirangu Kamau faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on that accusation alone, according to state law.

Kamau also faces new felony charges of driving under the influence at an unsafe speed, which caused bodily injury or death to another; and having a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent while causing bodily injury or death. He still faces his initial charge, levied in November, of hit and run causing death or permanent injury, court records state.

Kamau, of Antelope, is accused on July 21 of striking Turpen with his vehicle as she rode a bicycle on Highway 160. Turpen, 22, died shortly afterward, reports state.

Turpen graduated from Forest Charter School. She attended Sacramento City College at the time of her death.

Authorities have said they arrested Kamau after connecting him to a Honda Accord involved in the incident.

Kamau made his $50,000 bond after his arrest, and again bonded out after his bail was increased to $75,000 in January. He's scheduled for a Friday bail review hearing in Sacramento County Superior Court, reports state.

