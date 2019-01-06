NC Kombuchary brings kombucha brewery to Grass Valley

It was a high school friendship that led Sean Millar to take his kombucha passion to the next level.

A Grass Valley resident since he was 5 years old, Millar has brewed kombucha — fermented tea — for seven years. The fermentation process intrigued him, and he grew excited about a healthy drink made from sugar and fruit.

But it was the opening of 1849 Brewing Company by his friend Kevin Krikorian that led him to go commercial.

"He basically told me that if I got my product to a commercial level, that he would have me on tap," Millar said. "There seems to be a big demand for it."

Krikorian said he'll dedicate one of his taps to his friend's kombucha. Eventually he wants to sell the canned product.

"I think it's a growing trend," Krikorian said. "Everyone's kind of enjoying it."

Millar, along with his brother and sister, plan to open NC Kombuchary — a 1,000-square-foot facility at 12534 Loma Rica Road. They're currently deep in the permitting process. Millar said he hopes for state inspectors to view the property mid-month. He wants to start brewing by late January or early February.

Millar said he'll have both non-alcoholic and high-alcohol kombucha. One of his non-alcoholic kombuchas is called "Trifecta" — a blend of organic strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.

"We only use organic sugar, organic tea and high-quality water," he said.

Millar said he'd like NC Kombuchary to open on selected days to the public. On those days people can fill growlers and buy bottles.

"We plan on doing some events there occasionally," he said.

Otherwise Millar wants people to find his kombucha on tap in breweries, restaurants and hopefully some bars. He'd also like to see his kombucha on sale in stores, though he wants it to maintain a grassroots feel.

Millar plans to start slowly. NC Kombuchary will have the capacity to brew 1,000 gallons a month.

"But we're going to be growing into that," he added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.