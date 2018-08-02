National Night out set for Tuesday at DeVere Mautino Park in Grass Valley

It's rare to chat with a uniformed police officer while munching on a hot dog.

Rare, but not impossible.

The annual National Night Out event — when law enforcement meets with the community in a social setting — is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at DeVere Mautino Park on Alta Street in Grass Valley.

There will be a color run for kids, along with live music; free food; and police and fire department equipment to view.

Kano, a narcotics-sniffing and tracking dog, also will attend.

A big reason for the gathering is building relationships, though it's not the only reason, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard said.

"It's also about knowing your neighbor," the chief said. "That's what we're all about here anyway."

Grass Valley and Nevada City used to hold separate National Night Out events. They now hold a joint gathering, drawing the community together in one spot.

"We're hoping to outdo last year," said Lt. Chad Ellis with the Nevada City Police Department.

Last year's event drew over 300 people. Ellis said they're planning to cook 600 hot dogs this year. Free ice cream cones also are on the menu.

Participating agencies include Grass Valley police, Nevada City police, Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Nevada County Citizens for Safe parks and the Western Nevada County Recreation Services.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.