National 2018 Cooperative Excellence-Retailer of the Year awarded to BriarPatch Food Co-op

In a surprise announcement at the Consumer Cooperative Management Association Conference in Portland, Oregon organized by the National Cooperative Business Association, the Cooperative Development Foundation and the Bowers Fund honored BriarPatch Food Co-op with the 2018 Cooperative Excellence-Retailer of the Year Award, according to a release.

The Cooperative Excellence – Retailer of the Year Award recognizes one co-op as achieving the highest levels in leadership, strategic planning, organizational effectiveness, human resources, and business results.

When Carolee Colter of CDS Consulting Co-op announced the nominating committee had overwhelmingly endorsed BriarPatch for the Cooperative Excellence-Retailer of the Year Award, the audience broke into applause, and the surprised BriarPatch team exchanged hugs and congratulations.

Chris Maher, BriarPatch Food Co-op General Manager led the team to the stage to accept the award — hundreds of colleagues and allies in the national food cooperative community.

Following the acceptance speech, Maher announced yet another honor for the Grass Valley food co-op. Alan Weisberg, board director, was awarded the 2018 Cooperative Board Service Award, which recognizes one board member out of all the national food co-op boards for an extraordinary commitment of time, talent, and resources that pushes their co-op to achieve its goals, the release stated.

The June Consumer Cooperative Management Association National Conference was a three-day gathering of approximately 400 food co-op managers, staff, and board members.

For more information on the Consumer Cooperative Management Association Awards, go to https://ccma.coop/awards. For BriarPatch information, go to http://www.briarpatch.coop/join-the-co-op/board-of-directors.

Source: BriarPatch